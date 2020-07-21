All apartments in Anthem
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way

39509 North Harbour Town Way · No Longer Available
Location

39509 North Harbour Town Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Home is vacant and move in ready. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Thanks for showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way have any available units?
39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way have?
Some of 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way currently offering any rent specials?
39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way pet-friendly?
No, 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way offer parking?
Yes, 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way offers parking.
Does 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way have a pool?
No, 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way does not have a pool.
Does 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way have accessible units?
No, 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way does not have units with air conditioning.
