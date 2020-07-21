Rent Calculator
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way
39509 North Harbour Town Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
39509 North Harbour Town Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Home is vacant and move in ready. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Thanks for showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way have any available units?
39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anthem, AZ
.
What amenities does 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way have?
Some of 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way currently offering any rent specials?
39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way pet-friendly?
No, 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anthem
.
Does 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way offer parking?
Yes, 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way offers parking.
Does 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way have a pool?
No, 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way does not have a pool.
Does 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way have accessible units?
No, 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 39509 N HARBOUR TOWN Way does not have units with air conditioning.
