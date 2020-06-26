All apartments in Anthem
38521 N DONOVAN Court
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

38521 N DONOVAN Court

38521 North Donovan Court · No Longer Available
Location

38521 North Donovan Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Reduced AC bills! Call with any Solar questions.This Spirit model has 5 bedrooms 4.5 Baths + teen room, It is nestled into one of Anthem's hillside locations on an elevated oversized lot with Incredible Mountain & City Light VIEWS! Gated courtyard w/FP. Upgraded cabinets with handles. Stainless Steel Appl., Gas cooktop, Convection Ovens, Kitchen Island & Butler's Pantry. Large Family Room w/Gas Fireplace. Separate Formal Living & Dining rooms. Large Office/Den/or Game Room, Larger laundry room. Instant hot water regulator,Pebbel tec pool, extend patio, View Fencing, Open Space in the front & behind the home. EZ-Care Desert Landscaping. Large 4 car Garage w/ epoxy floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38521 N DONOVAN Court have any available units?
38521 N DONOVAN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 38521 N DONOVAN Court have?
Some of 38521 N DONOVAN Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38521 N DONOVAN Court currently offering any rent specials?
38521 N DONOVAN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38521 N DONOVAN Court pet-friendly?
No, 38521 N DONOVAN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 38521 N DONOVAN Court offer parking?
Yes, 38521 N DONOVAN Court offers parking.
Does 38521 N DONOVAN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38521 N DONOVAN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38521 N DONOVAN Court have a pool?
Yes, 38521 N DONOVAN Court has a pool.
Does 38521 N DONOVAN Court have accessible units?
No, 38521 N DONOVAN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 38521 N DONOVAN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38521 N DONOVAN Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 38521 N DONOVAN Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 38521 N DONOVAN Court has units with air conditioning.
