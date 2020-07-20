All apartments in Anthem
37905 N RALEIGH Way
Last updated March 17 2019 at 9:23 AM

37905 N RALEIGH Way

37905 North Raleigh Way · No Longer Available
Location

37905 North Raleigh Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous four bedroom home in the Anthem Community. Come look at this house with all new flooring throughout, new blinds, appliances, landscaping and much more. Enjoy beautiful mountain views and easy access to the freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37905 N RALEIGH Way have any available units?
37905 N RALEIGH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 37905 N RALEIGH Way have?
Some of 37905 N RALEIGH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37905 N RALEIGH Way currently offering any rent specials?
37905 N RALEIGH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37905 N RALEIGH Way pet-friendly?
No, 37905 N RALEIGH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 37905 N RALEIGH Way offer parking?
Yes, 37905 N RALEIGH Way offers parking.
Does 37905 N RALEIGH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37905 N RALEIGH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37905 N RALEIGH Way have a pool?
No, 37905 N RALEIGH Way does not have a pool.
Does 37905 N RALEIGH Way have accessible units?
No, 37905 N RALEIGH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 37905 N RALEIGH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37905 N RALEIGH Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 37905 N RALEIGH Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 37905 N RALEIGH Way does not have units with air conditioning.
