Gorgeous four bedroom home in the Anthem Community. Come look at this house with all new flooring throughout, new blinds, appliances, landscaping and much more. Enjoy beautiful mountain views and easy access to the freeway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 37905 N RALEIGH Way have any available units?
37905 N RALEIGH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 37905 N RALEIGH Way have?
Some of 37905 N RALEIGH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37905 N RALEIGH Way currently offering any rent specials?
37905 N RALEIGH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.