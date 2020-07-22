3760 W Eastman Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home in the award winning community of Anthem! Great location...in a culdesac with an end lot, so only one side neighbor. One small dog allowed if approved by landlord. Very convenient location with an easy walk to the Anthem Community Park, Community Center, as well as Anthem School and Boulder Creek High School. Private backyard with nice covered patio and low maintenance landscaping. One of the three bedrooms has nice cabinets and desk area attached to the wall. Backyard has nice mature trees for calming and relaxing shade areas over an open concrete patio for your outside patio furniture. There is also a covered back patio as well so plenty of space and areas for outside entertaining and/or enjoyment!