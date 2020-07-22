All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 3760 W Eastman Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
3760 W Eastman Court
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:22 PM

3760 W Eastman Court

3760 West Eastman Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3760 West Eastman Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home in the award winning community of Anthem! Great location...in a culdesac with an end lot, so only one side neighbor. One small dog allowed if approved by landlord. Very convenient location with an easy walk to the Anthem Community Park, Community Center, as well as Anthem School and Boulder Creek High School. Private backyard with nice covered patio and low maintenance landscaping. One of the three bedrooms has nice cabinets and desk area attached to the wall. Backyard has nice mature trees for calming and relaxing shade areas over an open concrete patio for your outside patio furniture. There is also a covered back patio as well so plenty of space and areas for outside entertaining and/or enjoyment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3760 W Eastman Court have any available units?
3760 W Eastman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3760 W Eastman Court have?
Some of 3760 W Eastman Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3760 W Eastman Court currently offering any rent specials?
3760 W Eastman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 W Eastman Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3760 W Eastman Court is pet friendly.
Does 3760 W Eastman Court offer parking?
No, 3760 W Eastman Court does not offer parking.
Does 3760 W Eastman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3760 W Eastman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 W Eastman Court have a pool?
No, 3760 W Eastman Court does not have a pool.
Does 3760 W Eastman Court have accessible units?
No, 3760 W Eastman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 W Eastman Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3760 W Eastman Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3760 W Eastman Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3760 W Eastman Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anthem 3 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with PoolsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College