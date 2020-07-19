3738 W Wayne Ln

Amenities

Spacious, open floor plan for a total of 3190sqft, is found with the highly sought Augusta model in the Parkside Community. With 4 Bedrooms & 3 Baths, formal living & dining room, eat-in large kitchen, family room & Loft, this home is a perfect family home. If you like to entertain, there is plenty of room! One bedroom and bathroom is located on the FIRST FLOOR and is great for overnight guests. Kitchen has granite countertops, lots of oak cabinets, huge pantry, eat-in-kitchen with breakfast bar & gas range. Neutral tile floors in the kitchen, laundry room, and bathrooms. HUGE LOFT AREA that can be used for: Childrens Play Area, Media/Game Room or Den/Office. Front yard has beautiful low maintenance desert landscaping, backyard combines a large grassy area with desert landscaping. Home is a stones throw from the BOULDER CREEK High School and all the amenities of Anthem living- shopping at the Outlet of Anthem, entertainment in the recreational center, and don't forget to golf at one of 2 championahip 18 hole courses. Three car tandem garage holds your cars & toys.



For RENTAL please call or text Tracy Blackmon BlackHawk Property Management at 602-814-0677 for an appointment to see this fabulous home in a wonderful community!