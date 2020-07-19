All apartments in Anthem
Last updated March 19 2019

3738 W Wayne Ln

3738 W Wayne Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3738 W Wayne Ln, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious, open floor plan for a total of 3190sqft, is found with the highly sought Augusta model in the Parkside Community. With 4 Bedrooms & 3 Baths, formal living & dining room, eat-in large kitchen, family room & Loft, this home is a perfect family home. If you like to entertain, there is plenty of room! One bedroom and bathroom is located on the FIRST FLOOR and is great for overnight guests. Kitchen has granite countertops, lots of oak cabinets, huge pantry, eat-in-kitchen with breakfast bar & gas range. Neutral tile floors in the kitchen, laundry room, and bathrooms. HUGE LOFT AREA that can be used for: Childrens Play Area, Media/Game Room or Den/Office. Front yard has beautiful low maintenance desert landscaping, backyard combines a large grassy area with desert landscaping. Home is a stones throw from the BOULDER CREEK High School and all the amenities of Anthem living- shopping at the Outlet of Anthem, entertainment in the recreational center, and don't forget to golf at one of 2 championahip 18 hole courses. Three car tandem garage holds your cars & toys.

For RENTAL please call or text Tracy Blackmon BlackHawk Property Management at 602-814-0677 for an appointment to see this fabulous home in a wonderful community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3738 W Wayne Ln have any available units?
3738 W Wayne Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3738 W Wayne Ln have?
Some of 3738 W Wayne Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3738 W Wayne Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3738 W Wayne Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3738 W Wayne Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3738 W Wayne Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3738 W Wayne Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3738 W Wayne Ln offers parking.
Does 3738 W Wayne Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3738 W Wayne Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3738 W Wayne Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3738 W Wayne Ln has a pool.
Does 3738 W Wayne Ln have accessible units?
No, 3738 W Wayne Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3738 W Wayne Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3738 W Wayne Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3738 W Wayne Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3738 W Wayne Ln has units with air conditioning.
