Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking putting green garage

Fabulous Move in ready Model perfect rental is now available! Incredible mountain and desert views with artificial grass and putting green. Close to all the Anthem amenities. Hiking, biking trails, water park and more! Large 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office/den and a much needed 3 car garage. (Epoxy floors and built-in storage cabinets. New carpet, fresh paint inside and out. Washer and dryer included as well. Very hard to find a home as nice as this one!