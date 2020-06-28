2561 W Lewis and Clark Trail.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with natural desert views. The charming front porch welcomes you and your visitors into this home. A spacious great room with built-in entertainment wall and cozy fireplace greet you as you enter. The open floorplan concept is ideal for entertaining with an ample dining area and breakfast bar leading into the kitchen. The split floorplan ensures all occupants privacy. The backyard with the extended patio flows seamlessly to a paver covered path around the perimeter of the yard surrounding low maintenance artificial grass. It's a great spot to enjoy a cup of coffee to start or end your day!