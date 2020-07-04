All apartments in Anthem
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

1909 W SPIRIT Court

1909 West Spirit Court · No Longer Available
Location

1909 West Spirit Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful fully furnished home on a quiet cul-de-sac lot in a gated community! Home has been very well cared for and has a large front yard. Kitchen has granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances and sink, gas stove. Home is tile throughout except for the bedrooms. The master suite pampers you further with an x-tra large custom closet, double sinks and a large tiled and glass blocked shower. The great room boasts a wide built-ins, a breakfast bar and access to covered patio with a view fence in a very private backyard. This is a very nice property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 W SPIRIT Court have any available units?
1909 W SPIRIT Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 1909 W SPIRIT Court have?
Some of 1909 W SPIRIT Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 W SPIRIT Court currently offering any rent specials?
1909 W SPIRIT Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 W SPIRIT Court pet-friendly?
No, 1909 W SPIRIT Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 1909 W SPIRIT Court offer parking?
Yes, 1909 W SPIRIT Court offers parking.
Does 1909 W SPIRIT Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 W SPIRIT Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 W SPIRIT Court have a pool?
No, 1909 W SPIRIT Court does not have a pool.
Does 1909 W SPIRIT Court have accessible units?
No, 1909 W SPIRIT Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 W SPIRIT Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 W SPIRIT Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 W SPIRIT Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 W SPIRIT Court does not have units with air conditioning.

