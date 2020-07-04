1909 W SPIRIT Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful fully furnished home on a quiet cul-de-sac lot in a gated community! Home has been very well cared for and has a large front yard. Kitchen has granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances and sink, gas stove. Home is tile throughout except for the bedrooms. The master suite pampers you further with an x-tra large custom closet, double sinks and a large tiled and glass blocked shower. The great room boasts a wide built-ins, a breakfast bar and access to covered patio with a view fence in a very private backyard. This is a very nice property!