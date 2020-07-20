1708 W Owens Way

Amenities

Single-story House with backyard desert wash view in the exclusive guard & electronically gated Anthem Golf & Country Club. Backyard faces North; enjoy the View from the Great Room, Master Bedroom, and Covered Patio. Floor plan features: Large Great Room, Master Bedroom with 2 Closets & TV Niche, Master Bath with Dual Sinks, Private Second Bedroom with adjacent Second Full Bath, and a Den next to the Master Bedroom is perfect for an Office or as 3rd Bedroom without closet. Kitchen features: Stainless-steel appliances (Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, & Dishwasher), Maple Cabinets, Corian Countertops, and Stainless-steel Faucet. Inside Laundry has Washer, Dryer, & Sink. Floor Tile in almost all areas, except carpeted bedrooms and den. New Carpet and new interior 2-tone paint. Anthem is a resort-style master-planned community. Anthem Country Club, includes: two 18-hole private golf courses with putting greens & ranges, 2 pro shops, 2 private restaurants with bars, 2 fitness centers with classes, 2 pools with spas, steam rooms, saunas, massage rooms, and tennis courts. The Anthem Community Center (outside the gated Club) has additional amenities, including: Diving pool, water park, tot pool, volleyball court, indoor basketball court, baseball fields, fitness center, tennis courts, skate park, picnic areas, playgrounds, kids train, baseball fields, catch & release fishing, walking trails, and more.