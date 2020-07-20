All apartments in Anthem
Anthem, AZ
1708 W Owens Way
1708 W Owens Way

1708 West Owens Way · No Longer Available
Location

1708 West Owens Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
garage
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Single-story House with backyard desert wash view in the exclusive guard & electronically gated Anthem Golf & Country Club. Backyard faces North; enjoy the View from the Great Room, Master Bedroom, and Covered Patio. Floor plan features: Large Great Room, Master Bedroom with 2 Closets & TV Niche, Master Bath with Dual Sinks, Private Second Bedroom with adjacent Second Full Bath, and a Den next to the Master Bedroom is perfect for an Office or as 3rd Bedroom without closet. Kitchen features: Stainless-steel appliances (Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, & Dishwasher), Maple Cabinets, Corian Countertops, and Stainless-steel Faucet. Inside Laundry has Washer, Dryer, & Sink. Floor Tile in almost all areas, except carpeted bedrooms and den. New Carpet and new interior 2-tone paint. Anthem is a resort-style master-planned community. Anthem Country Club, includes: two 18-hole private golf courses with putting greens & ranges, 2 pro shops, 2 private restaurants with bars, 2 fitness centers with classes, 2 pools with spas, steam rooms, saunas, massage rooms, and tennis courts. The Anthem Community Center (outside the gated Club) has additional amenities, including: Diving pool, water park, tot pool, volleyball court, indoor basketball court, baseball fields, fitness center, tennis courts, skate park, picnic areas, playgrounds, kids train, baseball fields, catch & release fishing, walking trails, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 W Owens Way have any available units?
1708 W Owens Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 1708 W Owens Way have?
Some of 1708 W Owens Way's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 W Owens Way currently offering any rent specials?
1708 W Owens Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 W Owens Way pet-friendly?
No, 1708 W Owens Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 1708 W Owens Way offer parking?
Yes, 1708 W Owens Way offers parking.
Does 1708 W Owens Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1708 W Owens Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 W Owens Way have a pool?
Yes, 1708 W Owens Way has a pool.
Does 1708 W Owens Way have accessible units?
No, 1708 W Owens Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 W Owens Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 W Owens Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 W Owens Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 W Owens Way does not have units with air conditioning.
