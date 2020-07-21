All apartments in Anthem
1676 W Morse Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

1676 W Morse Drive

1676 West Morse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1676 West Morse Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
AMAZING rental opportunity on the 6th green of Ironwood Golf Course in Anthem, with full country club privileges! No cats, small/medium dogs only. Please call for pet approval. This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with tons of upgrades. Open spacious floorplan with tile, wood, and plush carpet throughout. Kitchen has stainless appliances, lots of darker wood cabinets and full pantry. Large walk in closet in master bedroom.Ceiling fans in all rooms. Dining room and family room have stacked stone accent walls.You will be stunned by the Arizona sunsets sitting in the backyard with majestic views of Daisy Mountain while you enjoy your built in bbq, fridge, dry-bar and custom travertine pavers. This awesome community is close to all shopping and living necessities! Community boasts 2 country clubs, 2 pools with water features for the kids, two gyms, rock climbing walls and even a restaurant! Property available furnished, as well. Call for details/price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

