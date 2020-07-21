1676 W Morse Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill pet friendly

AMAZING rental opportunity on the 6th green of Ironwood Golf Course in Anthem, with full country club privileges! No cats, small/medium dogs only. Please call for pet approval. This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with tons of upgrades. Open spacious floorplan with tile, wood, and plush carpet throughout. Kitchen has stainless appliances, lots of darker wood cabinets and full pantry. Large walk in closet in master bedroom.Ceiling fans in all rooms. Dining room and family room have stacked stone accent walls.You will be stunned by the Arizona sunsets sitting in the backyard with majestic views of Daisy Mountain while you enjoy your built in bbq, fridge, dry-bar and custom travertine pavers. This awesome community is close to all shopping and living necessities! Community boasts 2 country clubs, 2 pools with water features for the kids, two gyms, rock climbing walls and even a restaurant! Property available furnished, as well. Call for details/price.