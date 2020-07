Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020: Built in the 1900's, the MCLLWAIN House is in the National Historic Register. Spacious rooms and tall ceilings, this home is a classic beauty. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom is downstairs with en-suite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms downstairs. Bedroom and large laundry upstairs. Backyard has a lovely deck for entertaining and alley access. Unit is available for showings by appointment only! Renter's insurance is required.