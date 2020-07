Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly bocce court internet access internet cafe yoga

Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for. The comforts of your new home give you endless possibilities: Entertain friends in your gourmet kitchen styled with granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplashes, and shaker-style cabinetry; relax and recharge with our resort-style swimming pool, outdoor grilling and entertainment space with fireplace; or stay happy and healthy with our state-of-the-art athletic club. Every convenience is at your doorstep, including Riverdale's unique and eclectic shopping, restaurants, and nightlife, and the 88-mile Arkansas River Trail waiting for you to explore. With so many unparalleled features and spacious floor plans waiting for you, there's no better place than Riverhouse Apartments to call home. Schedule your personalized tour of our welcoming community today!