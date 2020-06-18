Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) Available 08/15/20 Luxurious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - Stunning home featuring maintenance free living! 4 bed, 3 bath, 2-car garage home in the perfect location! Home features wood floors, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, balcony and so much more! lawns are fully irrigated, mowed and maintained. This beautiful home is a must see. All kitchen appliances and a washer/dryer included!! Community Pool!!



(RLNE4706119)