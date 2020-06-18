All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV)

3436 West Cork Lane · (479) 267-1600
Location

3436 West Cork Lane, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) · Avail. Aug 15

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) Available 08/15/20 Luxurious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - Stunning home featuring maintenance free living! 4 bed, 3 bath, 2-car garage home in the perfect location! Home features wood floors, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, balcony and so much more! lawns are fully irrigated, mowed and maintained. This beautiful home is a must see. All kitchen appliances and a washer/dryer included!! Community Pool!!

(RLNE4706119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) have any available units?
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) have?
Some of 3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) currently offering any rent specials?
3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) pet-friendly?
Yes, 3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) is pet friendly.
Does 3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) offer parking?
Yes, 3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) does offer parking.
Does 3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) have a pool?
Yes, 3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) has a pool.
Does 3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) have accessible units?
No, 3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) have units with dishwashers?
No, 3436 W Cork Ln (Lot 47 FHV) does not have units with dishwashers.
