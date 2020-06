Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Super clean home with granite and stainless steel kitchen in central Fayetteville! Private patio and fenced yard! All kitchen appliances and Washer and Dryer provided. 2" blinds throughout, crown moldings, etc. Master bedroom and bath with large walk-in closet downstairs and two large bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. NOTE: Carpet pictured in living room and bedroom has been replaced with wood flooring. 2 car garage with opener. Sorry no pets and thanks for not asking! $1295 deposit & $35 application fee per adult for background checks. Available July 1st