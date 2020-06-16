317 Cypress Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Check out this newly renovated property located in Adamsville with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, Fully fenced yard, a carport and a flat lot!! Call us now and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!