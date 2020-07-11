/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM
64 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mulga, AL
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
208 Forest Ave
208 Forest Avenue, Mulga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Adamsville with 3 beds, 1 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, carport, fully fenced yard and a sunroom!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
211 Lakeshore Cir
211 Lakeshore Circle, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1037 sqft
ADORABLE!! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Adamsville has been newly renovated with all the updates you're looking for! Beautiful granite, new flooring, updated hardware and more.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
223 1st Ave
223 1st Avenue, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
952 sqft
Check out this wonderful home located in Mulga with 2 beds, 1 bath, newly renovated granite counter tops, luxury flooring and a covered porch!!Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!
Results within 1 mile of Mulga
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1321 Slope Dr
1321 Slope Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1600 sqft
This house is incredible!! Located in a quite area, this stunner retains most of the original character from when it was built in 1915.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sherman Heights
7441 Canada Ave
7441 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
5 Bedrooms
$975
1736 sqft
Check out this "Property Coming Soon" located in Birmingham! With 5 beds, 2 bath, newly renovated granite counters and luxury flooring throughout! A covered porch, a flat lot and a Sunroom! Call us now at 205-410-8785!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sherman Heights
7436 Canada Ave
7436 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
COMING SOON!!! A 3 beds, 1 Bath home located in Birmingham, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring through out!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 !!
Results within 5 miles of Mulga
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
116 5th Way
116 5th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1270 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2879 Woodruff Mill Road
2879 Woodruff Mill Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
2300 sqft
This split-level home has been waiting for you! Upstairs is the living room and kitchen with new flooring and open space! There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
349 Center Avenue Northwest
349 Center Avenue Northwest, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$965
1312 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
533 9th Terrace
533 9th Terrace, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1410 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
804 2nd Avenue
804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1739 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1133 Skyline Dr
1133 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1020 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the Forestdale area is a perfect place for you to call home! This adorable home is newly remodeled with TONS of upgrades! Spacious rooms, large kitchen, carport, storage building and so much more! Call for your
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wylam
313 Memphis St
313 Memphis Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1050 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one! (RLNE5745898)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1360 Heflin Ave W
1360 Heflin Avenue West, Forestdale, AL
6 Bedrooms
$1,120
2000 sqft
Coming Soon!! Newly renovated property located in Birmingham! It has 6 beds, 2.5 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, storage building, a covered porch, FULLY Fenced yard and a flat lot! Call us at 205-410-8785!
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2501 Oak Leaf Drive
2501 Oak Leaf Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
There is new flooring throughout this spacious home! All 3 bedrooms have no carpet, large sizes, and plenty of closet space. The master has a private bathroom with a stand-up shower. The kitchen is eat-in with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
230 Poplar Springs Drive
230 Poplar Springs Drive, Sylvan Springs, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1075 sqft
What a cute house! There is new flooring throughout the living room and eat-in kitchen. The back yard is flat and spacious, and there is a carport on the side. The master has a private powder room, with extra storage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2536 Oak Leaf Lane
2536 Oak Leaf Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$845
1008 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
629 Portercrest Road
629 Portercrest Road, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1968 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is the perfect home for anyone.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
321 2nd Avenue South
321 2nd Ave, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1377 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4428 Old Jasper Hwy
4428 Old Jasper Highway, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
1050 sqft
You will not want to miss this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Adamsville!! HUGE kitchen, adorable front porch, fenced in backyard, hardwood flooring throughout - this is perfect for you and your family!!! Call today to see this one!!
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
5405 Valleyview Trail
5405 Valleyview Trail, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1376 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
140 8th Street Northeast
140 8th Street Northeast, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1298 sqft
Check out this one level brick home, it features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen with all new appliances, a carport, and a spacious backyard, call this place home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
5205 Shady Crest Road
5205 Shady Crest Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1158 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Sherman Heights
3322 Bonds Avenue
3322 Bonds Avenue, Minor, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1392 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer Welcome to this 3-bedroom/1.5-bath home in Birmingham.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, AL