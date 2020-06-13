136 Apartments for rent in Mulga, AL

/
mulga
211 Lakeshore Cir
211 Lakeshore Circle, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1037 sqft
ADORABLE!! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Adamsville has been newly renovated with all the updates you're looking for! Beautiful granite, new flooring, updated hardware and more.
317 Cypress Ave
317 Cypress Avenue, Mulga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1289 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Adamsville with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, Fully fenced yard, a carport and a flat lot!! Call us now and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!
223 1st Ave
223 1st Avenue, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
952 sqft
Check out this wonderful home located in Mulga with 2 beds, 1 bath, newly renovated granite counter tops, luxury flooring and a covered porch!!Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!
Sherman Heights
7436 Canada Ave
7436 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
COMING SOON!!! A 3 beds, 1 Bath home located in Birmingham, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring through out!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 !!
1321 Slope Dr
1321 Slope Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1600 sqft
COMING SOON!!! This house is incredible!! Located in a quite area, this stunner retains most of the original character from when it was built in 1915.
1201 10th Way
1201 10th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,440
1201 10th Way Available 07/22/20 Home for Rent in Pleasant Grove..
908 3rd Ave
908 3rd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
- (RLNE5762205)
230 12th Ave SW
230 12th Ave SE, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
- (RLNE5685312)
Wylam
732 Atalla Street
732 Attalla Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$638
744 sqft
Two bedroom one bath house for rent - This two bedroom one bath house is for rent. The house sits on a flat parcel and has a fenced back yard with a storage shed. There is also a carport to protect your car.
629 Bluebell Rd
629 Blue Bell Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$690
1213 sqft
Forestdale - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,living room, dining room, large kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Central heat and air, built in cabinets. To take a video tour of this home go to: www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home". (RLNE5780645)
612 Rose Hill Rd
612 Rose Hill Road, Forestdale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2136 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** LARGE home in the Forestdale area! 2 bedrooms, 2.
1121 Skyline Dr
1121 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,075
1560 sqft
This Awesome property located in Forestdale has 5 beds, 2 bath!! All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring with a storage building!! On the outside is a covered porch and a garage!! So call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to set
1133 Skyline Dr
1133 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1020 sqft
COMING SOON!!!!This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the Forestdale area is a perfect place for you to call home! This adorable home is newly remodeled with TONS of upgrades! Spacious rooms, large kitchen, carport, storage building and so much more!
1205 10th Way
1205 10th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Property Coming Soon!!! All newly renovated located in Pleasant Grove with 3 beds, 2 bath, Granite Counters, Luxury Flooring throughout and a Garage!! Call us at 205-410-8785 !!
4428 Old Jasper Hwy
4428 Old Jasper Highway, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
You will not want to miss this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Adamsville!! HUGE kitchen, adorable front porch, fenced in backyard, hardwood flooring throughout - this is perfect for you and your family!!! Call today to see this one!!
131 Center Ave NW
131 Center Avenue Northwest, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$835
950 sqft
Cozy home ready for immediate rental in the quiet Graysville area! Full brick house has 2-car caport and a large backyard. Inside, you'll find 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
Wylam
5540, #7 Main
5540 7th Avenue, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$2,196
1550 sqft
6 Offices, reception area and break room. West side of Dothan in nice strip center with Goldfingers and Palm Beach Tan.
804 2nd Avenue
804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1739 sqft
804 2nd Avenue
804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1739 sqft
533 9th Terrace
533 9th Terrace, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1410 sqft
533 9th Terrace
533 9th Terrace, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1410 sqft
5405 Valleyview Trail
5405 Valleyview Trail, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1376 sqft
5405 Valleyview Trail
5405 Valleyview Trail, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1376 sqft
500 Basswood Drive
500 Basswood Drive, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1522 sqft
500 Basswood Drive
500 Basswood Drive, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1522 sqft
3000 Tall Tree Lane
3000 Tall Tree Lane, Forestdale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1825 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
5613 Shadyview Circle
5613 Shadyview Circle, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1498 sqft
5613 Shadyview Circle
5613 Shadyview Circle, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1498 sqft
937 8th Street
937 8th Street, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
928 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
