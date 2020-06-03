All apartments in Montgomery
8800 Stoneridge Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8800 Stoneridge Place, Montgomery, AL 36117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8800 Stoneridge Place · Avail. Sep 1

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
8800 Stoneridge Place Available 09/01/20 8800 Stoneridge Place (Available 9/1/20) - If you are looking for a patio home that requires very little yard maintenance that is sitting on a corner lot with a double garage then this might be the house for you. Open floor plan with a eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room that can be used as a playroom/bonus room. Kitchen has stainless appliances along with granite counter tops. Don't worry about cleaning that carpet because the owner has replaced it with a beautiful hardwood laminate throughout the house. Backyard is fully fenced for your children and or pets to play. This beautiful subdivision also offers a clubhouse, giant pool and a splash area for the kids, tennis courts and walking trails. Call today and set up an appointment to see your new home in Deer Creek. Available 9/1/20. Video tour coming soon!!! If you desire lawn care to be included in the rent, rent will be $1,550 per month.

***Due to COVID-19 safety procedures, we will only be giving in person tours with 48 hour notice to tenants that have already put in an application for lease. Please refer to the video tour. If you have any further questions, please contact us.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4850819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8800 Stoneridge Place have any available units?
8800 Stoneridge Place has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 8800 Stoneridge Place have?
Some of 8800 Stoneridge Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8800 Stoneridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
8800 Stoneridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8800 Stoneridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 8800 Stoneridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery.
Does 8800 Stoneridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 8800 Stoneridge Place offers parking.
Does 8800 Stoneridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8800 Stoneridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8800 Stoneridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 8800 Stoneridge Place has a pool.
Does 8800 Stoneridge Place have accessible units?
No, 8800 Stoneridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8800 Stoneridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8800 Stoneridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.
