8800 Stoneridge Place Available 09/01/20 8800 Stoneridge Place (Available 9/1/20) - If you are looking for a patio home that requires very little yard maintenance that is sitting on a corner lot with a double garage then this might be the house for you. Open floor plan with a eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room that can be used as a playroom/bonus room. Kitchen has stainless appliances along with granite counter tops. Don't worry about cleaning that carpet because the owner has replaced it with a beautiful hardwood laminate throughout the house. Backyard is fully fenced for your children and or pets to play. This beautiful subdivision also offers a clubhouse, giant pool and a splash area for the kids, tennis courts and walking trails. Call today and set up an appointment to see your new home in Deer Creek. Available 9/1/20. Video tour coming soon!!! If you desire lawn care to be included in the rent, rent will be $1,550 per month.



***Due to COVID-19 safety procedures, we will only be giving in person tours with 48 hour notice to tenants that have already put in an application for lease. Please refer to the video tour. If you have any further questions, please contact us.



No Pets Allowed



