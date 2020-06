Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home is set on a beautiful lot with double balconies overlooking the water of Wynlakes. A walkout upper balcony and lower level porch is perfect for entertaining and everyday living. This open concept layout flows from the Foyer to the Formal Dining Room through the Kitchen and into the Great Room. The Master Suite is filled with natural light from double windows and a French door with private access to the second story balcony. The Master has separate walk-in closets and walk-in shower for two. The bathroom is complete with separate vanities and large garden tub with chandelier. The Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and an island with hanging pot rack for additional kitchen storage and conversation piece. The bedrooms and lower level living space are all dressed with formal curtains and Berber carpet for your comfort. This home is a garden lover and outdoor enthusiasts dream! Give us a call today to schedule a tour with one of our Property Managers! (334) 277.1077 or visit our website at www.PartnersRealty.info for additional Rental Listings in your area!

This beautiful home set in the Premier Community of Wynlakes just minutes from The Shoppes at Eastchase.