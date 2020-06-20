6709 Woodglen Court

Amenities

This is a BEAUTIFUL home located in Montgomery, located in a quiet cul-de-sac! It has hardwood floors in the common areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a huge great room with soaring ceilings, and covered parking. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light. And in the summer, enjoy the large fenced in backyard for afternoon bar-b-ques. Call us for more information.This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.