616 Byrne Drive

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1780184
A charming ranch in Montgomery! Your next home includes:
--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,350 square feet
--Freshly painted with new flooring throughout
--Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops
--Spacious master bedroom with en suite bath and large walk-in shower
-- Fully fenced-in backyard
--Pet friendly
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted,Granite countertops,Stainless steel appliances
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.