616 Byrne Drive

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1780184



A charming ranch in Montgomery! Your next home includes:



--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

--1,350 square feet

--Freshly painted with new flooring throughout

--Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops

--Spacious master bedroom with en suite bath and large walk-in shower

-- Fully fenced-in backyard

--Pet friendly



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.