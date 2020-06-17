All apartments in Montgomery
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:50 PM

616 Byrne Drive

616 Byrne Drive · (205) 346-7986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

616 Byrne Drive, Montgomery, AL 36111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1780184

A charming ranch in Montgomery! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,350 square feet
--Freshly painted with new flooring throughout
--Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops
--Spacious master bedroom with en suite bath and large walk-in shower
-- Fully fenced-in backyard
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted,Granite countertops,Stainless steel appliances
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Byrne Drive have any available units?
616 Byrne Drive has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Byrne Drive have?
Some of 616 Byrne Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Byrne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 Byrne Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Byrne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Byrne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 616 Byrne Drive offer parking?
No, 616 Byrne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 616 Byrne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Byrne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Byrne Drive have a pool?
No, 616 Byrne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 616 Byrne Drive have accessible units?
No, 616 Byrne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Byrne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Byrne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
