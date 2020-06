Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the quiet neighborhood of Fairfield. This home has hardwood floors. The kitchen is updated. The home also has a cozy screened in sunroom. This lovely

home also sports a two garage, that's perfect for those rainy days! If this isn't enough, the home also has a electrically wired storage shed that could be used as a man cave, she shed, or to store those nice tools.