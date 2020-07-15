All apartments in Montgomery
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:38 PM

3925 Claiborne Circle

3925 Claiborne Circle · (334) 721-3067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3925 Claiborne Circle, Montgomery, AL 36116

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal! It has a 2 car garage, new carpeting throughout, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. The great room and dining room are expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light, and in the summer, enjoy the large fenced in backyard. This home has everything you need. Call us today and let’s make a deal!This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal! It has a 2 car garage, new carpeting throughout, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. The great room and dining room are expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light, and in the summer, enjoy the large fenced in backyard. This home has everything you need. Call us today and let’s make a deal!This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal! It has a 2 car garage, new carpeting throughout, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. The great room and dining room are expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light, and in the summer, enjoy the large fenced in backyard. This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 Claiborne Circle have any available units?
3925 Claiborne Circle has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 3925 Claiborne Circle have?
Some of 3925 Claiborne Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 Claiborne Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3925 Claiborne Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 Claiborne Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3925 Claiborne Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3925 Claiborne Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3925 Claiborne Circle offers parking.
Does 3925 Claiborne Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3925 Claiborne Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 Claiborne Circle have a pool?
No, 3925 Claiborne Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3925 Claiborne Circle have accessible units?
No, 3925 Claiborne Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 Claiborne Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3925 Claiborne Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
