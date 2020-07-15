3925 Claiborne Circle

Amenities

This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal! It has a 2 car garage, new carpeting throughout, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. The great room and dining room are expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light, and in the summer, enjoy the large fenced in backyard. This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.