Montgomery, AL
340 E Fairview Ave
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:54 PM

340 E Fairview Ave

340 East Fairview Avenue · (334) 345-0186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

340 East Fairview Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36105
South Hull

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 340 E Fairview Ave · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1794 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
** 3 bed 2 bath Beauty on a Corner Lot!!! ** - This 3 bed 2 bath home has been beautifully remodeled! All new paint and trim, hardwood floors throughout, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer connections, a covered back porch area with fire pit, and 2 new parking spots. It even has a sunroom and sits on a huge corner lot. The bedrooms are huge and the ceilings are high! Call (334)345-0186 today and book an appointment or go to 334rentals.com and take our virtual tour!!!

Qualifications - - 600+ credit score - No felonies - No evictions - Monthly income 3x the rent

(RLNE5670453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 E Fairview Ave have any available units?
340 E Fairview Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 E Fairview Ave have?
Some of 340 E Fairview Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 E Fairview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
340 E Fairview Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 E Fairview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 E Fairview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 340 E Fairview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 340 E Fairview Ave does offer parking.
Does 340 E Fairview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 E Fairview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 E Fairview Ave have a pool?
No, 340 E Fairview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 340 E Fairview Ave have accessible units?
No, 340 E Fairview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 340 E Fairview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 E Fairview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
