340 E Fairview Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking

** 3 bed 2 bath Beauty on a Corner Lot!!! ** - This 3 bed 2 bath home has been beautifully remodeled! All new paint and trim, hardwood floors throughout, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer connections, a covered back porch area with fire pit, and 2 new parking spots. It even has a sunroom and sits on a huge corner lot. The bedrooms are huge and the ceilings are high! Call (334)345-0186 today and book an appointment or go to 334rentals.com and take our virtual tour!!!



Qualifications - - 600+ credit score - No felonies - No evictions - Monthly income 3x the rent



