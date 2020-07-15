All apartments in Montgomery
Find more places like
3179 Norman Bridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery, AL
/
3179 Norman Bridge Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

3179 Norman Bridge Rd

3179 Norman Bridge Road · (334) 203-2974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3179 Norman Bridge Road, Montgomery, AL 36105
Cloverdale-Idlewild

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3179 Norman Bridge Rd · Avail. Aug 1

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
3179 Norman Bridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Available August 1 - This two story townhouse has had a complete remodel inside and out while still boasting its historic charm. The all electric unit features central heat and air, stainless steel kitchen appliances, including dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. There are granite counter tops and ceramic tile flooring in the kitchen and laundry area. The unit has beautifully restored original hardwood floors in the formal dining room, living room and both bedrooms. There is a large foyer at the front entrance of the apartment which could be used as a sunroom, an office, a private sitting area or additional sleeping area for guests. The two bedrooms and one bath are on the second level and both bedrooms are both good-sized with wonderful lighting. The interior has been painted throughout and the home offers the best of the old and new. This is a firm NO SMOKING, NO VAPING property. One assigned parking space per unit is provided and there is off-street parking for additional vehicles. Qualifications include credit score of 600 or better, verifiable employment and income and a background check. This is not a Section 8 or voucher eligible property. Application fee is $40 per applicant over the age of 18.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4345303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3179 Norman Bridge Rd have any available units?
3179 Norman Bridge Rd has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 3179 Norman Bridge Rd have?
Some of 3179 Norman Bridge Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3179 Norman Bridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3179 Norman Bridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3179 Norman Bridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3179 Norman Bridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery.
Does 3179 Norman Bridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3179 Norman Bridge Rd offers parking.
Does 3179 Norman Bridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3179 Norman Bridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3179 Norman Bridge Rd have a pool?
No, 3179 Norman Bridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3179 Norman Bridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 3179 Norman Bridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3179 Norman Bridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3179 Norman Bridge Rd has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle
Montgomery, AL 36117
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr
Montgomery, AL 36116
Legacy at Festival
500 Festival Pl
Montgomery, AL 36117
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S
Montgomery, AL 36117
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd
Montgomery, AL 36117
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd
Montgomery, AL 36116
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S
Montgomery, AL 36117
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks
Montgomery, AL 36116

Similar Pages

Montgomery 1 BedroomsMontgomery 2 BedroomsMontgomery Apartments with ParkingMontgomery Dog Friendly ApartmentsMontgomery Pet Friendly PlacesButler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPrattville, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALPike Road, ALSylacauga, ALOpelika, ALMillbrook, ALCalera, ALTroy, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at MontgomeryFaulkner UniversityAuburn University