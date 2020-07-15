Amenities

3179 Norman Bridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Available August 1 - This two story townhouse has had a complete remodel inside and out while still boasting its historic charm. The all electric unit features central heat and air, stainless steel kitchen appliances, including dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. There are granite counter tops and ceramic tile flooring in the kitchen and laundry area. The unit has beautifully restored original hardwood floors in the formal dining room, living room and both bedrooms. There is a large foyer at the front entrance of the apartment which could be used as a sunroom, an office, a private sitting area or additional sleeping area for guests. The two bedrooms and one bath are on the second level and both bedrooms are both good-sized with wonderful lighting. The interior has been painted throughout and the home offers the best of the old and new. This is a firm NO SMOKING, NO VAPING property. One assigned parking space per unit is provided and there is off-street parking for additional vehicles. Qualifications include credit score of 600 or better, verifiable employment and income and a background check. This is not a Section 8 or voucher eligible property. Application fee is $40 per applicant over the age of 18.



No Pets Allowed



