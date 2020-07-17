3105 Pelzer Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Home Sweet Home! You will find all you've been looking for in this 4-bedroom, 2 bath brick home conveniently located in a great location in the Rosemont Heights/Morning view/East brook communities.



This beautiful home offers great space and convenience to the mid-town area as well as East Montgomery shopping and dining.



The large Kitchen features a refrigerator, dishwasher, lots of counter space, an abundance of cabinets.



Hardwood floors in the formal living area. There are four good sized bedrooms, a stone fireplace, and a basement that can be used for storage.



Apply today! This home is waiting for its new tenants!



The tenant will be responsible for landscape services. No pets. First Month Rent and Security deposit of $1,095 will be required at the signing of the lease.



For more information or to schedule a showing call 334-352-8400. To submit a rental application for this home, go to http://rentme.house/.