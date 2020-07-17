All apartments in Montgomery
Montgomery, AL
3105 Pelzer Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

3105 Pelzer Avenue

3105 Pelzer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3105 Pelzer Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36109

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Home Sweet Home! You will find all you've been looking for in this 4-bedroom, 2 bath brick home conveniently located in a great location in the Rosemont Heights/Morning view/East brook communities.

This beautiful home offers great space and convenience to the mid-town area as well as East Montgomery shopping and dining.

The large Kitchen features a refrigerator, dishwasher, lots of counter space, an abundance of cabinets.

Hardwood floors in the formal living area. There are four good sized bedrooms, a stone fireplace, and a basement that can be used for storage.

Apply today! This home is waiting for its new tenants!

To see a list of all our available homes for rent, go to http://rentme.house/

The tenant will be responsible for landscape services. No pets. First Month Rent and Security deposit of $1,095 will be required at the signing of the lease.

For more information or to schedule a showing call 334-352-8400. To submit a rental application for this home, go to http://rentme.house/.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Pelzer Avenue have any available units?
3105 Pelzer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery, AL.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 Pelzer Avenue have?
Some of 3105 Pelzer Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Pelzer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Pelzer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Pelzer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3105 Pelzer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery.
Does 3105 Pelzer Avenue offer parking?
No, 3105 Pelzer Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3105 Pelzer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 Pelzer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Pelzer Avenue have a pool?
No, 3105 Pelzer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3105 Pelzer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3105 Pelzer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Pelzer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3105 Pelzer Avenue has units with dishwashers.
