All apartments in Montgomery
Find more places like 3 Kent Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery, AL
/
3 Kent Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

3 Kent Street

3 Kent Street · (678) 782-7447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3 Kent Street, Montgomery, AL 36109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Kent Street · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Fantastic 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Montgomery! - You'll Love This Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home! Features Attached carport, Wood floors in living room & bedrooms, Kitchen with appliances, 2 full bathrooms, Fenced backyard, and Covered patio around back - perfect for warm weather get togethers! Only a short drive from I-85! Don't miss out! Schedule your vieiwng at All3Realty.com TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5670268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Kent Street have any available units?
3 Kent Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Kent Street have?
Some of 3 Kent Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Kent Street currently offering any rent specials?
3 Kent Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Kent Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Kent Street is pet friendly.
Does 3 Kent Street offer parking?
Yes, 3 Kent Street does offer parking.
Does 3 Kent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Kent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Kent Street have a pool?
No, 3 Kent Street does not have a pool.
Does 3 Kent Street have accessible units?
No, 3 Kent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Kent Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Kent Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3 Kent Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr
Montgomery, AL 36116
Legacy at Festival
500 Festival Pl
Montgomery, AL 36117
The Fields Carriage Hills
3364 Fountain Ln
Montgomery, AL 36116
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd
Montgomery, AL 36116
The Fields One Center
4220 Strathmore Dr
Montgomery, AL 36116
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S
Montgomery, AL 36117
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd
Montgomery, AL 36116
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks
Montgomery, AL 36116

Similar Pages

Montgomery 1 BedroomsMontgomery 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Apartments with ParkingMontgomery Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPrattville, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, AL
Pike Road, ALSylacauga, ALOpelika, AL
Millbrook, ALCalera, ALTroy, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at MontgomeryFaulkner University
Auburn University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity