3 Kent Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Fantastic 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Montgomery! - You'll Love This Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home! Features Attached carport, Wood floors in living room & bedrooms, Kitchen with appliances, 2 full bathrooms, Fenced backyard, and Covered patio around back - perfect for warm weather get togethers! Only a short drive from I-85! Don't miss out! Schedule your vieiwng at All3Realty.com TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE5670268)