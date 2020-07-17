All apartments in Montgomery
2509 McGraw Ct
2509 McGraw Ct

2509 Mc Graw Court · (334) 361-9300
2509 Mc Graw Court, Montgomery, AL 36116

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2509 McGraw Ct · Avail. now

$1,350

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2076 sqft

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Home for Rent in Brighton Estates - Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Brighton Estates located in a quiet cul-de-sac! This home has a large formal dining area, open living room with laminate flooring with a beautiful fireplace, kitchen with eat-in area. New Stainless steel stove! Lots of personal touches throughout this home! Bathrooms have been upgraded with granite counter tops, soft closing toilets and new tile in showers. Lots of closet space throughout the home. Laundry room with additional cabinet space, new roof and new awning in backyard. Large fenced in backyard makes this home the complete package! Did I mention the house is wired for Surround Sound? Wired for Brinks home security! New carpet in bedrooms! Lawn care and landscaping is included in rent.
Please note: Guests wanting to tour the home will be required to wear a mask for the safety of everyone! Your help with this is appreciated!!!

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS: The application fee of $35 covers the cost of a credit report and background check as well as verifying applicant’s current housing payment record and employment information. The minimum requirements for this home include credit score of 600 or better and income to be a minimum of 3 times the amount of rent. The owners of our rental properties choose not to participate in Section 8 Housing or the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) at this time.

(RLNE5880131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 McGraw Ct have any available units?
2509 McGraw Ct has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 McGraw Ct have?
Some of 2509 McGraw Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 McGraw Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2509 McGraw Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 McGraw Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 McGraw Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2509 McGraw Ct offer parking?
No, 2509 McGraw Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2509 McGraw Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 McGraw Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 McGraw Ct have a pool?
No, 2509 McGraw Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2509 McGraw Ct have accessible units?
No, 2509 McGraw Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 McGraw Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 McGraw Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
