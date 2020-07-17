2509 McGraw Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Home for Rent in Brighton Estates - Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Brighton Estates located in a quiet cul-de-sac! This home has a large formal dining area, open living room with laminate flooring with a beautiful fireplace, kitchen with eat-in area. New Stainless steel stove! Lots of personal touches throughout this home! Bathrooms have been upgraded with granite counter tops, soft closing toilets and new tile in showers. Lots of closet space throughout the home. Laundry room with additional cabinet space, new roof and new awning in backyard. Large fenced in backyard makes this home the complete package! Did I mention the house is wired for Surround Sound? Wired for Brinks home security! New carpet in bedrooms! Lawn care and landscaping is included in rent.

Please note: Guests wanting to tour the home will be required to wear a mask for the safety of everyone! Your help with this is appreciated!!!



RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS: The application fee of $35 covers the cost of a credit report and background check as well as verifying applicant’s current housing payment record and employment information. The minimum requirements for this home include credit score of 600 or better and income to be a minimum of 3 times the amount of rent. The owners of our rental properties choose not to participate in Section 8 Housing or the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) at this time.



(RLNE5880131)