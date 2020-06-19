All apartments in Montgomery
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

216 Bellehurst Drive

216 Bellehurst Drive · (334) 201-8860
Location

216 Bellehurst Drive, Montgomery, AL 36109

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 216 Bellehurst Drive · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1946 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Bellehurst Estates - 216 Bellehurst Drive - Great midtown location - this freshly painted 3 BR and 2 BA home features hardwood flooring in the front living room and bedrooms and new laminate flooring throughout the kitchen, dining room and large family room. Single carport with storage/laundry room plus a storage shed in the fenced backyard. Lots of closet storage inside. New roof and HVAC system. This home, shaded by a large oak tree, has a lot of charm and is convenient to both Maxwell AFB and Gunter AFB with nearby shopping.

Appliances include: Electric Range, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal; Icemaker water line hook-up; washer and dryer hook-ups.

Pets: Upon approval from homeowner.

Good credit score and rental history required. Please confirm your interest by first completing the following Pre-Application Questionnaire: https://tinyurl.com/RealtyCentralProperties.

(RLNE5771975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Bellehurst Drive have any available units?
216 Bellehurst Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 Bellehurst Drive have?
Some of 216 Bellehurst Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Bellehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
216 Bellehurst Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Bellehurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Bellehurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 216 Bellehurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 216 Bellehurst Drive does offer parking.
Does 216 Bellehurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Bellehurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Bellehurst Drive have a pool?
No, 216 Bellehurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 216 Bellehurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 216 Bellehurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Bellehurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Bellehurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
