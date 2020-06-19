Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Bellehurst Estates - 216 Bellehurst Drive - Great midtown location - this freshly painted 3 BR and 2 BA home features hardwood flooring in the front living room and bedrooms and new laminate flooring throughout the kitchen, dining room and large family room. Single carport with storage/laundry room plus a storage shed in the fenced backyard. Lots of closet storage inside. New roof and HVAC system. This home, shaded by a large oak tree, has a lot of charm and is convenient to both Maxwell AFB and Gunter AFB with nearby shopping.



Appliances include: Electric Range, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal; Icemaker water line hook-up; washer and dryer hook-ups.



Pets: Upon approval from homeowner.



Good credit score and rental history required. Please confirm your interest by first completing the following Pre-Application Questionnaire: https://tinyurl.com/RealtyCentralProperties.



(RLNE5771975)