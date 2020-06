Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Garden District Classic - This home features all of the things that are to be loved about old home living. Tall ceilings, wood floors, moldings, banks of windows, built in shelving, classic checkered tile in the kitchen, built in buffet, decorative fireplace in almost every room, transom windows, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, an office, and a formal dining room. This home has it all! Give our office a call today to schedule your personal tour at 334-625-0677!



(RLNE4142885)