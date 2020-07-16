All apartments in Montgomery
1937 James Ave

1937 James Avenue · (346) 262-3839
Location

1937 James Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36107
Capitol Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $850 · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
REDUCED!!! 2 houses for 1 PRICE!!!

Lease to Purchase – Live in main house and rent out guest house -- $74,500 !!!!

The property consists of a 3 bed 1 bath main house (1815 sqft) and a 2 bed 1 bath guest house (800 sqft) – the guest house consists of its own city zoned address that is metered separately for electric and water. This property has the potential to offset your mortgage with the additional income for a student, parent or friend. The main house has been updated since the last tenants moved out. Updated kitchen with cabinets, counter, floor and a newer AC system. The guest house could use some minor cosmetic updating. Property is very Convenient to Schools, Shopping & Businesses downtown.

Lease to purchase Price - $74,500

Monthly - $850

Term – 12-16 months

Down Payment – TBD

Call or email Justin for more information –
Phone 346-262-3839

(RLNE5886731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 James Ave have any available units?
1937 James Ave has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 1937 James Ave have?
Some of 1937 James Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1937 James Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1937 James Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 James Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1937 James Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery.
Does 1937 James Ave offer parking?
No, 1937 James Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1937 James Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 James Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 James Ave have a pool?
No, 1937 James Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1937 James Ave have accessible units?
No, 1937 James Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 James Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1937 James Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
