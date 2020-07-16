1937 James Ave

Amenities
REDUCED!!! 2 houses for 1 PRICE!!!
Lease to Purchase – Live in main house and rent out guest house -- $74,500 !!!!
The property consists of a 3 bed 1 bath main house (1815 sqft) and a 2 bed 1 bath guest house (800 sqft) – the guest house consists of its own city zoned address that is metered separately for electric and water. This property has the potential to offset your mortgage with the additional income for a student, parent or friend. The main house has been updated since the last tenants moved out. Updated kitchen with cabinets, counter, floor and a newer AC system. The guest house could use some minor cosmetic updating. Property is very Convenient to Schools, Shopping & Businesses downtown.
Lease to purchase Price - $74,500
Monthly - $850
Term – 12-16 months
Down Payment – TBD
Call or email Justin for more information –
Phone 346-262-3839
(RLNE5886731)