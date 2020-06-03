All apartments in Montgomery
19 Brantwood Drive
19 Brantwood Drive

19 Brantwood Drive · (678) 782-7447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Brantwood Drive, Montgomery, AL 36109

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19 Brantwood Drive · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1691 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brick & Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Montgomery! - You Won't Want to Miss This Brick Beauty! This 3 Bedroom home features Living Room with fireplace & built-in bookshelves, Wood Floors throughout living areas & bedrooms, Bright Kitchen with appliances, Separate Dining Room, Master with en suite bathroom, Sunroom, Back Patio, Garage around back - plus MORE!!! Conveniently located just off of Atlanta Highway. DON'T DELAY - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5769988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Brantwood Drive have any available units?
19 Brantwood Drive has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Brantwood Drive have?
Some of 19 Brantwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Brantwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19 Brantwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Brantwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Brantwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19 Brantwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19 Brantwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 19 Brantwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Brantwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Brantwood Drive have a pool?
No, 19 Brantwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19 Brantwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 19 Brantwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Brantwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Brantwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
