All apartments in Montgomery
Find more places like 1130 Stafford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery, AL
/
1130 Stafford Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:00 AM

1130 Stafford Drive

1130 Stafford Drive · (334) 277-1077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1130 Stafford Drive, Montgomery, AL 36117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 6

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AS OF 8/6/20. NEW WOOD FLOORING HAS BEEN INSTALLED, NEW PHOTOS WILL BE TAKEN ONCE TEANTS VACATE . 3 bed, 2 bath home located just off Ray Thorington Rd. in the Thorington Trace neighborhood. The neighborhood offers an extremely easy commute to all the East Montgomery attractions, Ray Thorington baseball fields, and a short ride to I85. This home has a great layout, from the front door you enter the large living room which leads you to the eat-in kitchen. The eat-in kitchen is open and comes fully equipped with microwave, stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The kitchen also has a built-in desk area and has a nook that conceals the wash room which comes with washer and dryer. Master bedroom and bath are good sized along with both the other bedrooms and bath. One of the additional bedrooms has a great set of built-ins perfect for a home office but still sizable enough to be used as a bedroom. There is off the street covered parking behind the home and also a small storage area.
3 bed, 2 bath single family home located off Ray Thorington Rd. in Thorington Trace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Stafford Drive have any available units?
1130 Stafford Drive has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 Stafford Drive have?
Some of 1130 Stafford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Stafford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Stafford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Stafford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Stafford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery.
Does 1130 Stafford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Stafford Drive offers parking.
Does 1130 Stafford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 Stafford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Stafford Drive have a pool?
No, 1130 Stafford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Stafford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1130 Stafford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Stafford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 Stafford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1130 Stafford Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy at Festival
500 Festival Pl
Montgomery, AL 36117
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S
Montgomery, AL 36117
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd
Montgomery, AL 36117
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd
Montgomery, AL 36117
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd
Montgomery, AL 36116
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S
Montgomery, AL 36117
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd
Montgomery, AL 36116
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks
Montgomery, AL 36116

Similar Pages

Montgomery 1 BedroomsMontgomery 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Apartments with ParkingMontgomery Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Pet Friendly PlacesButler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPrattville, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, AL
Pike Road, ALCalera, ALOpelika, ALMillbrook, AL
Greenville, ALTroy, ALSylacauga, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at MontgomeryFaulkner University
Auburn University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity