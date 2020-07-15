1130 Stafford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AS OF 8/6/20. NEW WOOD FLOORING HAS BEEN INSTALLED, NEW PHOTOS WILL BE TAKEN ONCE TEANTS VACATE . 3 bed, 2 bath home located just off Ray Thorington Rd. in the Thorington Trace neighborhood. The neighborhood offers an extremely easy commute to all the East Montgomery attractions, Ray Thorington baseball fields, and a short ride to I85. This home has a great layout, from the front door you enter the large living room which leads you to the eat-in kitchen. The eat-in kitchen is open and comes fully equipped with microwave, stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The kitchen also has a built-in desk area and has a nook that conceals the wash room which comes with washer and dryer. Master bedroom and bath are good sized along with both the other bedrooms and bath. One of the additional bedrooms has a great set of built-ins perfect for a home office but still sizable enough to be used as a bedroom. There is off the street covered parking behind the home and also a small storage area.

3 bed, 2 bath single family home located off Ray Thorington Rd. in Thorington Trace.