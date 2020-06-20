1117 Karen Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

RENT THIS GREAT HOME IN A WONDERFUL NEIGHBORHOOD FOR $825 PER MONTH!



This Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been recently painted throughout. Enjoy the refinished hardwood and parquet floors and new linoleum floor in the kitchen.



Includes Refrigerator and washer and dryer. New light fixtures in the kitchen, bath, and dining room. The kitchen has a new stainless steel sink and faucet, new countertops, ample counter space, and separate pantry and breakfast eating area. Ceiling fans throughout. Home includes a large family room on the back of the home that leads to a covered patio with an additional deck.



Enjoy fun gatherings in the large yard. This home provides additional detached storage in this fully fenced yard. Protect your car in the one car carport. Excellent location close to interstate, shopping, restaurants, hospital, and schools. This home is waiting for its new tenants! To see a list of all our available homes for rent, go to http://rentme.house/



The tenant will be responsible for landscape services. No pets. First Month Rent and Security deposit of $825 will be required at the signing of the lease.



For more information or to schedule a showing call 334-352-8400.