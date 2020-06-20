All apartments in Montgomery
1117 Karen Road
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:20 AM

1117 Karen Road

1117 Karen Road · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Karen Road, Montgomery, AL 36109

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
RENT THIS GREAT HOME IN A WONDERFUL NEIGHBORHOOD FOR $825 PER MONTH!

This Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been recently painted throughout. Enjoy the refinished hardwood and parquet floors and new linoleum floor in the kitchen.

Includes Refrigerator and washer and dryer. New light fixtures in the kitchen, bath, and dining room. The kitchen has a new stainless steel sink and faucet, new countertops, ample counter space, and separate pantry and breakfast eating area. Ceiling fans throughout. Home includes a large family room on the back of the home that leads to a covered patio with an additional deck.

Enjoy fun gatherings in the large yard. This home provides additional detached storage in this fully fenced yard. Protect your car in the one car carport. Excellent location close to interstate, shopping, restaurants, hospital, and schools. This home is waiting for its new tenants! To see a list of all our available homes for rent, go to http://rentme.house/

The tenant will be responsible for landscape services. No pets. First Month Rent and Security deposit of $825 will be required at the signing of the lease.

For more information or to schedule a showing call 334-352-8400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Karen Road have any available units?
1117 Karen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery, AL.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 Karen Road have?
Some of 1117 Karen Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Karen Road currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Karen Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Karen Road pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Karen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery.
Does 1117 Karen Road offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Karen Road does offer parking.
Does 1117 Karen Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1117 Karen Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Karen Road have a pool?
No, 1117 Karen Road does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Karen Road have accessible units?
No, 1117 Karen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Karen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Karen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
