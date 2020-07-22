/
yorkwood
68 Apartments for rent in Yorkwood, Mobile, AL
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$897
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1420 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1754 Harrington Way
1754 Harrington Way, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Brick Home 3/2 Double Garage - Brick home, double garage, living room, dining room, kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave, tile, laminate, and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, washing machine and dryer. No Pets (RLNE3858560)
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
8423 Oak Pointe Ct
8423 Oak Pointe Court, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1378 sqft
CUTE ONE STORY BRICK RANCH ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC IN WEST MOBILE. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, WALK-IN CLOSET, RAISED CEILINGS, NICE LIGHT FIXTURES AND CEILING FANS. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING AREAS, WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR, DOUBLE GARAGE, BIG PATIO FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT.
Results within 1 mile of Yorkwood
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$971
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Retreat at Schillinger located in beautiful Mobile, AL.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1159 Seven Hills Curve
1159 Seven Hills Curv, Mobile County, AL
Studio
$900
1159 Seven Hills Curve Available 08/20/20 Great Location! - Really nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home convenient to shopping and restaurants in West Mobile. All new appliances including stainless steel stove and new countertops.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
8331 CHAMPLAIN CIRCLE
8331 Champlain Circle, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2165 sqft
This home has a great master suite with room for a sitting area overlooking beautiful back yard. Cozy den with vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Great size bonus room for entertaining. nice sized shed for storage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
861 Dawes Rd
861 Dawes Road, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2565 sqft
This is not a duplex, the buyers will own this single family residence! Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with huge bonus room.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
8800 DAWES POINT DR
8800 Dawes Point Drive, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2030 sqft
Nice sized home in Dawes Pointe. This home has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Large living room with fireplace. Separate dining area and den! Detached double garage!
Results within 5 miles of Yorkwood
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
12 Units Available
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$723
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Huntleigh Woods
375 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$759
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
981 sqft
Welcome home to Huntleigh Woods Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Stop by Huntleigh Woods Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, along with many great
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$634
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
952 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
16 Units Available
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$852
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1372 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 22 at 04:56 AM
9 Units Available
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$976
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1396 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
Last updated July 21 at 02:06 PM
2 Units Available
Summit at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1250 sqft
Condo-style apartments on meticulously groomed grounds in the heart of West Mobile's business district and just blocks from Cottage Hill City Park. On-site swimming pool, cafe, courtyard and fitness center. Assigned covered car parking available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1050 sqft
From spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans to immaculate landscaping and unique amenities, Ashford Place has redefined luxury apartment living with modern amenities in Northwest Mobile. Come home to the quiet relaxation of Ashford Place apartments.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6516 Sugar Pointe Ct
6516 Sugar Pointe Ct, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2443 sqft
SPACIOUS HOUSE IN THE HEART OF MOBILE - Property Id: 119994 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6516-sugar-pointe-ct-mobile-al/119994 Property Id 119994 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5955186)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4965 Quimby Drive
4965 Quimby Drive, Tillmans Corner, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
Newly Updated 3/2 All Appliances - Brick home, living room, dining area, kitchen includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, laminate and tile flooring throughout, ceiling fans, large yard. No Pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5936115)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6040 Grelot Road Unit 108
6040 Grelot Road, Mobile, AL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
6040 Grelot Road Unit 108 Available 08/10/20 CLOSE TO USA! - Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with patio area. Close to cottage hill dog park, churches, and schools. Just minutes from I-65 in convenient location.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4651 Carlile Dr
4651 Carlile Drive, Tillmans Corner, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
2000 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath and quick access to I-10 - 3 bedroom 2 bath home, South west mobile carpet in the living room and bedrooms and ceramic in kitchen,den, living room with wood burning fireplace and baths.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6604 Valdez Drive
6604 Valdez Drive, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
864 sqft
6604 Valdez Drive - House Choice Voucher (Section 8) ALSO. Nice 3/1 House with Big Yard, Ceramic Tile through out. House has central AC, gas heat, gas water heater, gas stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer hookups.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4016 Cresthaven Road
4016 Cresthaven Road, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1097 sqft
4016 Cresthaven Road Available 08/01/20 4016 Cresthaven Road - CURRENTLY UNDER RENOVATION Very nice 3 bedrooms and two Bathrooms House Totally Electric comes with refrigerator and stove, washer and dryer hook-up, single carport, and tile through out
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6452 Barker Drive North
6452 Barker Drive East, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
6452 Barker Drive North Available 08/01/20 6452 BARKER STREET NORTH - CURRENTLY UNDER RENOVATION 3/1 HOUSE FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. HOUSE HAS FENCED YARD, CENTRAL A/C WITH GAS HEAT, GAS STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR .
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1205 Athey Rd
1205 Athey Road, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
1205 Athey Rd - 1205 Athey Rd, Mobile, AL is a single family home that contains 864 sq ft. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
304 Dawn Place
304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1536 sqft
304 Dawn Place Available 08/01/20 304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL 36609 - Four Bedrooms and Two Bath House. House for SECTION 8 ONLY. $1,200 Rent $1,200 Deposit. (RLNE5840085)