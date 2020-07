Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

6805 Stinson Ct Available 07/15/20 6805 Stinson Ct - 3/1 House with Hugh Storage Building fenced back yard.



Come with refrigerator and stove, washer and dryer hook ups. House had ceramic tile through out house.



PPLICATION QUALIFICATION STANDARDS POLICY



Our minimum application qualifications for consideration as a tenant with Irby Property Management are as follows. If you do not meet these requirements - please do not apply - you will be denied.



MINIMUM APPLICATION QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS



MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 550

NO EVICTION HISTORY IN LAST 7 YEARS

NO CRIMES AGAINST PERSON OR PROPERTY

TOTAL GROSS INCOME MUST EQUAL 3 TIME THE MONTHLY RENTAL. (UNLESS SECTION 8)



RENTAL RESTRICTIONS



NON-SMOKING REQUIREMENT - SMOKING PERMITTED OUTSIDE ONLY

OCCUPANCY LIMIT OF 2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM.

UTILITIES ARE TENANTS RESPONSIBILITY UNLESS SPECIFIED

ANIMALS ARE CONSIDERED WITH A $100 NON REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT & RENT OF $25 PM / PER ANIMAL



HAVE YOU DRIVEN PAST THE PROPERTY TO CONFIRM YOU LIKE THE AREA?



(RLNE5899631)