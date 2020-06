Amenities

patio / balcony carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

5728 Delrose Drive Available 07/05/20 CLOSE TO MEDAL OF HONOR PARK - Nice brick 4 bedroom home with close to schools, Stores, and Metal of Honor Park. Located on a corner lot in convenient, established subdivision. Vaulted ceiling and built-in shelving and desk in den. Office area has built-in desk and shelves. Large 2 car carport and nice patio area off kitchen. Call for your private showing today.



(RLNE5845801)