Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

454 S. Ann St.

454 South Ann Street · No Longer Available
Location

454 South Ann Street, Mobile, AL 36604
Maysville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom 3 bath in Mobile!! - Beautiful, Huge 4 Bedroom 3 Bath house on South Ann St in Mobile. Older, restored, charming house with tons of great features! Screened in porch off the Master suite. Big rooms with so many windows and options you will be amazed! Fantastic location in Midtown/downtown area. Nice big yard.

For more information or to schedule a viewing please call 251-607-6008

you may apply at:
https://www.revitalizemobile.com/vacancies

Rent $1400
Deposit $1400
Application Fee per applicant $50
Administration Fee (lease signing fee) $100
Pet Fee $250 and approval from owner

(RLNE5818230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 S. Ann St. have any available units?
454 S. Ann St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mobile, AL.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
Is 454 S. Ann St. currently offering any rent specials?
454 S. Ann St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 S. Ann St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 454 S. Ann St. is pet friendly.
Does 454 S. Ann St. offer parking?
No, 454 S. Ann St. does not offer parking.
Does 454 S. Ann St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 S. Ann St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 S. Ann St. have a pool?
No, 454 S. Ann St. does not have a pool.
Does 454 S. Ann St. have accessible units?
No, 454 S. Ann St. does not have accessible units.
Does 454 S. Ann St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 454 S. Ann St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 454 S. Ann St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 454 S. Ann St. does not have units with air conditioning.
