454 S. Ann St.

Amenities
4 bedroom 3 bath in Mobile!! - Beautiful, Huge 4 Bedroom 3 Bath house on South Ann St in Mobile. Older, restored, charming house with tons of great features! Screened in porch off the Master suite. Big rooms with so many windows and options you will be amazed! Fantastic location in Midtown/downtown area. Nice big yard.
For more information or to schedule a viewing please call 251-607-6008
you may apply at:
https://www.revitalizemobile.com/vacancies
Rent $1400
Deposit $1400
Application Fee per applicant $50
Administration Fee (lease signing fee) $100
Pet Fee $250 and approval from owner
(RLNE5818230)