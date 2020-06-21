454 S. Ann St.

Amenities

4 bedroom 3 bath in Mobile!! - Beautiful, Huge 4 Bedroom 3 Bath house on South Ann St in Mobile. Older, restored, charming house with tons of great features! Screened in porch off the Master suite. Big rooms with so many windows and options you will be amazed! Fantastic location in Midtown/downtown area. Nice big yard.



Rent $1400

Deposit $1400

Application Fee per applicant $50

Administration Fee (lease signing fee) $100

Pet Fee $250 and approval from owner



(RLNE5818230)