Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:59 AM

2806 Hughes Street

2806 Hughes Street · (251) 299-2100
Location

2806 Hughes Street, Mobile, AL 36605
Navco

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1645 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
MUST SEE!!!

Completely renovated brick home with beautiful fenced in yard! This home has been updated inside and out and comes with everything you need! Conveniently located just minutes from McGowin Park, I-65, and local restaurants. Inside you will find all new flooring, fresh paint, and light fixtures throughout. The kitchen includes beautiful split brick flooring and freshly painted cabinets! Do not miss the master suite that includes it's own bathroom with a walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. The back yard is completely fenced in with a 6ft privacy fence and large concrete patio! Jump on this deal before its gone!!!

*** This property does NOT accept Section 8 Vouchers ***

*** NOT pet friendly ***

Want to view this home???

Come by our office to check out a key! Bring a $30 refundable cash deposit and a valid ID!

Key Check-Out Hours
Monday - Friday: 8am - 3pm
Saturday: 9am - 1pm
Sunday: Closed

Location:
1509 Government Street, Suite 503
Mobile, AL 36604
*Parking in rear, 5th floor, at the end of the hall*

Visit www.TheRentExperts.com for availabilities and to complete an application. Questions or concerns? Call 251-299-2100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 Hughes Street have any available units?
2806 Hughes Street has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 Hughes Street have?
Some of 2806 Hughes Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 Hughes Street currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Hughes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 Hughes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2806 Hughes Street is pet friendly.
Does 2806 Hughes Street offer parking?
Yes, 2806 Hughes Street offers parking.
Does 2806 Hughes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 Hughes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 Hughes Street have a pool?
No, 2806 Hughes Street does not have a pool.
Does 2806 Hughes Street have accessible units?
No, 2806 Hughes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 Hughes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2806 Hughes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
