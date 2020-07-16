All apartments in Mobile
Find more places like 2509 Fairway Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mobile, AL
/
2509 Fairway Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2509 Fairway Dr

2509 Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mobile
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2509 Fairway Drive, Mobile, AL 36606
Woodlawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Large Fenced Yard - This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath home in great location! The home has hardwood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and bath area. The home has 2 living areas or it could be living and dining, however, the kitchen is large enough for table and chairs. There is a large yard and the front and back areas are fenced. There is a covered porch/carport area in the back.

For more information or to schedule a viewing please call 251-607-6008

you may apply at:
https://www.revitalizemobile.com/vacancies

Rent $800
Deposit $800
Application Fee per applicant $50
Administration Fee $100
Pet Fee $250 and approval from owner

(RLNE4944657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Fairway Dr have any available units?
2509 Fairway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mobile, AL.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Fairway Dr have?
Some of 2509 Fairway Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Fairway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Fairway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Fairway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 Fairway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2509 Fairway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Fairway Dr offers parking.
Does 2509 Fairway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Fairway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Fairway Dr have a pool?
No, 2509 Fairway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Fairway Dr have accessible units?
No, 2509 Fairway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Fairway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Fairway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Townhomes
2500 Dauphinwood Dr
Mobile, AL 36606
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd
Mobile, AL 36695
Longleaf Pines
6190 Girby Rd
Mobile, AL 36693
Summit at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd
Mobile, AL 36609
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S
Mobile, AL 36695
Summer Tree
608 Azalea Rd
Mobile, AL 36609
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road
Mobile, AL 36609
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street
Mobile, AL 36602

Similar Pages

Mobile 1 BedroomsMobile 2 Bedrooms
Mobile Apartments with PoolsMobile Dog Friendly Apartments
Mobile Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Biloxi, MSPensacola, FLDaphne, ALPascagoula, MSFerry Pass, FLFairhope, ALEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALGautier, MSFoley, ALSaraland, ALGulf Shores, ALGulf Hills, MSD'Iberville, MS
Brent, FLTillmans Corner, ALWest Pensacola, FLBellview, FLGonzalez, FLPace, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dauphin AcresBerkleigh
Jackson HeightsWesthill
Di Grado

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College