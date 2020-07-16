2509 Fairway Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Large Fenced Yard - This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath home in great location! The home has hardwood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and bath area. The home has 2 living areas or it could be living and dining, however, the kitchen is large enough for table and chairs. There is a large yard and the front and back areas are fenced. There is a covered porch/carport area in the back.



For more information or to schedule a viewing please call 251-607-6008



you may apply at:

https://www.revitalizemobile.com/vacancies



Rent $800

Deposit $800

Application Fee per applicant $50

Administration Fee $100

Pet Fee $250 and approval from owner



