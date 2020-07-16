2509 Fairway Dr

Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Large Fenced Yard - This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath home in great location! The home has hardwood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen and bath area. The home has 2 living areas or it could be living and dining, however, the kitchen is large enough for table and chairs. There is a large yard and the front and back areas are fenced. There is a covered porch/carport area in the back.
For more information or to schedule a viewing please call 251-607-6008
you may apply at:
https://www.revitalizemobile.com/vacancies
Rent $800
Deposit $800
Application Fee per applicant $50
Administration Fee $100
Pet Fee $250 and approval from owner
(RLNE4944657)