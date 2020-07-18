Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1602 Government Street Unit #2C Available 08/07/20 UPCOMING LISTING - Great opportunity to lease this perfect Historic Condo in the Heart of Midtown Mobile. Close to Restaurants, Groceries, Shopping, Interstate and only minutes from Downtown, this unit is move in ready and just waiting for you. Large balcony with nice views of picturesque Government Street with lot of Oak appointed trees all around. Condo has been nicely updated with decorative colors and fixtures with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in baths and kitchen.



(RLNE5872833)