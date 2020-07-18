All apartments in Mobile
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1602 Government Street Unit #2C

1602 Government Street · (251) 661-4660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1602 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36604
Hannon Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1602 Government Street Unit #2C · Avail. Aug 7

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1602 Government Street Unit #2C Available 08/07/20 UPCOMING LISTING - Great opportunity to lease this perfect Historic Condo in the Heart of Midtown Mobile. Close to Restaurants, Groceries, Shopping, Interstate and only minutes from Downtown, this unit is move in ready and just waiting for you. Large balcony with nice views of picturesque Government Street with lot of Oak appointed trees all around. Condo has been nicely updated with decorative colors and fixtures with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in baths and kitchen.

(RLNE5872833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Government Street Unit #2C have any available units?
1602 Government Street Unit #2C has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 Government Street Unit #2C have?
Some of 1602 Government Street Unit #2C's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Government Street Unit #2C currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Government Street Unit #2C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Government Street Unit #2C pet-friendly?
No, 1602 Government Street Unit #2C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mobile.
Does 1602 Government Street Unit #2C offer parking?
No, 1602 Government Street Unit #2C does not offer parking.
Does 1602 Government Street Unit #2C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Government Street Unit #2C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Government Street Unit #2C have a pool?
No, 1602 Government Street Unit #2C does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Government Street Unit #2C have accessible units?
No, 1602 Government Street Unit #2C does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Government Street Unit #2C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 Government Street Unit #2C does not have units with dishwashers.
