Close to the University of South Alabama, churches, parks, restaurants, and so much more. This is a great home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with nice neutral colors, and hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Lovely kitchen with new countertops, white cabinetry, and completely fenced in back yard for privacy. Large master bedroom with deck just off the master and so much more. Call for your private showing today. This one won't last long!