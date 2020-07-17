All apartments in Jefferson County
5397 Park Side Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

5397 Park Side Circle

5397 Park Side Cir · (205) 824-5008
Location

5397 Park Side Cir, Jefferson County, AL 35244

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5397 Park Side Circle · Avail. Jul 27

$1,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
5397 Park Side Circle Available 07/27/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus - Available to view with 48 hour notice! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home for rent in beautiful Lake Cyrus. Built in 2014, this modern home features new hardwood flooring throughout and is NOT furnished. Enter this open floor plan unit to the formal dining room with a butler's area that leads into the huge kitchen which includes a coffee bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, an island, and plenty of storage. The family room includes a fireplace with gas logs and big windows looking out into the private, flat fenced-in backyard. Upstairs you will find all 4 bedrooms. The oversized master suite includes an attached bathroom that features double sinks, soaking tub, stand up shower, and huge walk-in closet. The 3 other bedrooms include walk-in closets and are all in close proximity to the additional upstairs bathroom. 2 car garage. Nest thermostat. Ring doorbell. Master and 1 guest bedroom have timed ceiling fans. "AS IS" extra refrigerator in the garage. Cats and small dogs welcome. Large dogs considered on a case by case basis. You don't want to miss this incredible home!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

***The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non-refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit is placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE5828789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5397 Park Side Circle have any available units?
5397 Park Side Circle has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5397 Park Side Circle have?
Some of 5397 Park Side Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5397 Park Side Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5397 Park Side Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5397 Park Side Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5397 Park Side Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5397 Park Side Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5397 Park Side Circle offers parking.
Does 5397 Park Side Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5397 Park Side Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5397 Park Side Circle have a pool?
No, 5397 Park Side Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5397 Park Side Circle have accessible units?
No, 5397 Park Side Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5397 Park Side Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5397 Park Side Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5397 Park Side Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5397 Park Side Circle has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5397 Park Side Circle?
