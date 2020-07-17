Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

5397 Park Side Circle Available 07/27/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus - Available to view with 48 hour notice! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home for rent in beautiful Lake Cyrus. Built in 2014, this modern home features new hardwood flooring throughout and is NOT furnished. Enter this open floor plan unit to the formal dining room with a butler's area that leads into the huge kitchen which includes a coffee bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, an island, and plenty of storage. The family room includes a fireplace with gas logs and big windows looking out into the private, flat fenced-in backyard. Upstairs you will find all 4 bedrooms. The oversized master suite includes an attached bathroom that features double sinks, soaking tub, stand up shower, and huge walk-in closet. The 3 other bedrooms include walk-in closets and are all in close proximity to the additional upstairs bathroom. 2 car garage. Nest thermostat. Ring doorbell. Master and 1 guest bedroom have timed ceiling fans. "AS IS" extra refrigerator in the garage. Cats and small dogs welcome. Large dogs considered on a case by case basis. You don't want to miss this incredible home!



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



***The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non-refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit is placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



