4920 NOTTINGHAM LN

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace bbq/grill

Move-in in ready! This pretty and well maintained home has had lots of TLC and it shows. From the front door, you'll enter into an inviting living room with hardwood flooring, wood beams in a tall ceiling and a gorgeous fireplace. Located upstairs is also the dining room, kitchen with nice natural light, master bedroom with bathroom, two guests bedrooms and a full hall bathroom. Downstairs is a cozy den, a fourth bedroom, half bath and laundry room. Drink coffee in the morning or grill in the evening from the private screened deck overlooking a large, fenced backyard. Plenty of parking is available in the two car garage or driveway..With the peaceful backyard view, it's hard to believe UAB and all of Downtown are only fifteen minutes away because of quick access to both I-20/59 and I-459. Schedule your appointment today to reserve this home.