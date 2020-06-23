All apartments in Jefferson County
4920 NOTTINGHAM LN
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:29 PM

4920 NOTTINGHAM LN

4920 Nottingham Lane · (205) 790-2374
Location

4920 Nottingham Lane, Jefferson County, AL 35223

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Move-in in ready! This pretty and well maintained home has had lots of TLC and it shows. From the front door, you'll enter into an inviting living room with hardwood flooring, wood beams in a tall ceiling and a gorgeous fireplace. Located upstairs is also the dining room, kitchen with nice natural light, master bedroom with bathroom, two guests bedrooms and a full hall bathroom. Downstairs is a cozy den, a fourth bedroom, half bath and laundry room. Drink coffee in the morning or grill in the evening from the private screened deck overlooking a large, fenced backyard. Plenty of parking is available in the two car garage or driveway..With the peaceful backyard view, it's hard to believe UAB and all of Downtown are only fifteen minutes away because of quick access to both I-20/59 and I-459. Schedule your appointment today to reserve this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 NOTTINGHAM LN have any available units?
4920 NOTTINGHAM LN has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4920 NOTTINGHAM LN have?
Some of 4920 NOTTINGHAM LN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 NOTTINGHAM LN currently offering any rent specials?
4920 NOTTINGHAM LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 NOTTINGHAM LN pet-friendly?
No, 4920 NOTTINGHAM LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 4920 NOTTINGHAM LN offer parking?
Yes, 4920 NOTTINGHAM LN offers parking.
Does 4920 NOTTINGHAM LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 NOTTINGHAM LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 NOTTINGHAM LN have a pool?
No, 4920 NOTTINGHAM LN does not have a pool.
Does 4920 NOTTINGHAM LN have accessible units?
No, 4920 NOTTINGHAM LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 NOTTINGHAM LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 4920 NOTTINGHAM LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4920 NOTTINGHAM LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 4920 NOTTINGHAM LN does not have units with air conditioning.
