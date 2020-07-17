1321 Slope Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This house is incredible!! Located in a quite area, this stunner retains most of the original character from when it was built in 1915. Soaring walls and ceilings, stained glass transoms, original flooring, clawfoot tub and so much more make this home truly one-of-a-kind. An ivy covered arbor, screened side porch, huge front and back porches and beautiful flower gardens make the outside of the home as fabulous as the inside. Call 205-410-8785 to schedule an appointment to view this amazing property. It won't last long!!