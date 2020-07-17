All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

1321 Slope Dr

1321 Slope Drive · (205) 410-8785
Location

1321 Slope Drive, Jefferson County, AL 35118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This house is incredible!! Located in a quite area, this stunner retains most of the original character from when it was built in 1915. Soaring walls and ceilings, stained glass transoms, original flooring, clawfoot tub and so much more make this home truly one-of-a-kind. An ivy covered arbor, screened side porch, huge front and back porches and beautiful flower gardens make the outside of the home as fabulous as the inside. Call 205-410-8785 to schedule an appointment to view this amazing property. It won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Slope Dr have any available units?
1321 Slope Dr has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1321 Slope Dr have?
Some of 1321 Slope Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Slope Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Slope Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Slope Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 Slope Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1321 Slope Dr offer parking?
No, 1321 Slope Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1321 Slope Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Slope Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Slope Dr have a pool?
No, 1321 Slope Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Slope Dr have accessible units?
No, 1321 Slope Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Slope Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Slope Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 Slope Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1321 Slope Dr has units with air conditioning.
