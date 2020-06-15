All apartments in Hoover
5584 Park Side Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

5584 Park Side Road

5584 Park Side Rd · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5584 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL 35244

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5584 Park Side Road · Avail. Sep 3

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5584 Park Side Road Available 09/03/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus - View With a 48 Hour Notice!! - Great location in Lake Cyrus subdivision, minutes from shopping, restaurants, I65 & I20/59.

Full brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space, recessed lights and a pantry for extra storage space. Eat in kitchen area and spacious living room with arched doorway. Covered back porch with a great view. Back yard has a privacy fence! Pets allowed.

***Tenant to verify school system***

*Bonus Amenities Included*
-A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance. This cost is already included in the advertised monthly price.
-Residents will be required to pay $35.00 per month for access to The Club at Lake Cyrus and all of its wonderful amenities! This charge is already included in the advertised monthly price.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE2154529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5584 Park Side Road have any available units?
5584 Park Side Road has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5584 Park Side Road have?
Some of 5584 Park Side Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5584 Park Side Road currently offering any rent specials?
5584 Park Side Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5584 Park Side Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5584 Park Side Road is pet friendly.
Does 5584 Park Side Road offer parking?
Yes, 5584 Park Side Road does offer parking.
Does 5584 Park Side Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5584 Park Side Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5584 Park Side Road have a pool?
No, 5584 Park Side Road does not have a pool.
Does 5584 Park Side Road have accessible units?
No, 5584 Park Side Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5584 Park Side Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5584 Park Side Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5584 Park Side Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5584 Park Side Road has units with air conditioning.
