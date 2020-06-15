Amenities

5584 Park Side Road Available 09/03/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus - View With a 48 Hour Notice!! - Great location in Lake Cyrus subdivision, minutes from shopping, restaurants, I65 & I20/59.



Full brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space, recessed lights and a pantry for extra storage space. Eat in kitchen area and spacious living room with arched doorway. Covered back porch with a great view. Back yard has a privacy fence! Pets allowed.



***Tenant to verify school system***



-A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance. This cost is already included in the advertised monthly price.

-Residents will be required to pay $35.00 per month for access to The Club at Lake Cyrus and all of its wonderful amenities! This charge is already included in the advertised monthly price.



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



