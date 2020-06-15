Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

2414 Mountain Drive Available 07/28/20 Home available for rent in Bluff Park!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage (manual locks) in Bluff Park!!!



Conveniently located to I-65, schools, shopping and restaurants, this gorgeous one level, open floor plan home is a must see! The large living and dining room area have tile floors and all bedrooms have brand new carpet! The master bedroom features a huge walk in closet and an attached bathroom with garden tub, double vanities and separate shower. There are 2 additional bedrooms that share another full bathroom.



The open kitchen has a large island, pantry, and tons of cabinet space. It also opens up to a wonderful eat-in breakfast area. The kitchen features access to the 2 car garage and laundry room with full size washer and dryer.



Great for entertaining, the private fenced in backyard has a built in gas grill and tranquil landscaping for everyone to enjoy.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



***The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



(RLNE4911489)