Home
/
Hoover, AL
/
2414 Mountain Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2414 Mountain Drive

2414 Mountain Drive · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
Location

2414 Mountain Drive, Hoover, AL 35226

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2414 Mountain Drive · Avail. Jul 28

$2,110

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2414 Mountain Drive Available 07/28/20 Home available for rent in Bluff Park!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage (manual locks) in Bluff Park!!!

Conveniently located to I-65, schools, shopping and restaurants, this gorgeous one level, open floor plan home is a must see! The large living and dining room area have tile floors and all bedrooms have brand new carpet! The master bedroom features a huge walk in closet and an attached bathroom with garden tub, double vanities and separate shower. There are 2 additional bedrooms that share another full bathroom.

The open kitchen has a large island, pantry, and tons of cabinet space. It also opens up to a wonderful eat-in breakfast area. The kitchen features access to the 2 car garage and laundry room with full size washer and dryer.

Great for entertaining, the private fenced in backyard has a built in gas grill and tranquil landscaping for everyone to enjoy.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

***The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE4911489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Mountain Drive have any available units?
2414 Mountain Drive has a unit available for $2,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2414 Mountain Drive have?
Some of 2414 Mountain Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Mountain Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 Mountain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2414 Mountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2414 Mountain Drive does offer parking.
Does 2414 Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 Mountain Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Mountain Drive have a pool?
No, 2414 Mountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 2414 Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 Mountain Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2414 Mountain Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2414 Mountain Drive has units with air conditioning.
