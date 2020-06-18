All apartments in Hoover
1108 Chapel Creek Road

1108 Chapel Creek Dr · (205) 841-2250
Location

1108 Chapel Creek Dr, Hoover, AL 35226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 Chapel Creek Road · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Condo for rent in Hoover - This is a great condo in the Patton Creek Condominiums of Hoover. It's in a great location with access to lots of shopping and restaurants! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with fireplace, Gas heat, covered porch, laminate wood flooring throughout main living areas with carpeted bedrooms, & kitchen with spacious dining room attached. Also features community amenities including swimming pool and weight room. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis at the owner's discretion, but a SMALL pet (25lbs or less) only is allowed!! Tenant will pay water/sewer monthly of $120 in addition to rent, but garbage collection is included at no additional cost. CURRENTLY OCCUPIED!!! Available for move in June 1st, 2020!!!

Potential tenant(s) MUST pass the qualifications listed on www.turnkeyal.com. Please view these qualifications under the Tenants tab called Rental Requirements. You may also call our office Mon-Fri from 9-3 at 205-841-2250.

(RLNE3872881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Chapel Creek Road have any available units?
1108 Chapel Creek Road has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1108 Chapel Creek Road have?
Some of 1108 Chapel Creek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Chapel Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Chapel Creek Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Chapel Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Chapel Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Chapel Creek Road offer parking?
No, 1108 Chapel Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Chapel Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Chapel Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Chapel Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 1108 Chapel Creek Road has a pool.
Does 1108 Chapel Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 1108 Chapel Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Chapel Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Chapel Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Chapel Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Chapel Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.
