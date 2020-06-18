1108 Chapel Creek Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool fireplace

Condo for rent in Hoover - This is a great condo in the Patton Creek Condominiums of Hoover. It's in a great location with access to lots of shopping and restaurants! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with fireplace, Gas heat, covered porch, laminate wood flooring throughout main living areas with carpeted bedrooms, & kitchen with spacious dining room attached. Also features community amenities including swimming pool and weight room. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis at the owner's discretion, but a SMALL pet (25lbs or less) only is allowed!! Tenant will pay water/sewer monthly of $120 in addition to rent, but garbage collection is included at no additional cost. CURRENTLY OCCUPIED!!! Available for move in June 1st, 2020!!!



Potential tenant(s) MUST pass the qualifications listed on www.turnkeyal.com. Please view these qualifications under the Tenants tab called Rental Requirements. You may also call our office Mon-Fri from 9-3 at 205-841-2250.



