All apartments in Hoover
Find more places like 1007 Patton Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoover, AL
/
1007 Patton Creek Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1007 Patton Creek Lane

1007 Patton Creek Ln · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoover
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1007 Patton Creek Ln, Hoover, AL 35226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1007 Patton Creek Lane · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Condo for Rent in Hoover!!! Coming Soon!!! - **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings and move in, we will give you a call to set up an appointment with one of our agents!!**

Great location in Hoover on Patton Chapel Rd. The main area features a beautiful laminate hardwood floor. The kitchen includes updated cabinets and countertops and comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, range and microwave. Tenant to provide their own washer/dryer. Enjoy a full sized dining area and a wood burning fireplace. Large master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet.

Small Pets Allowed.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE5434650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Patton Creek Lane have any available units?
1007 Patton Creek Lane has a unit available for $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1007 Patton Creek Lane have?
Some of 1007 Patton Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Patton Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Patton Creek Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Patton Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 Patton Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1007 Patton Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 1007 Patton Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Patton Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 Patton Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Patton Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1007 Patton Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 1007 Patton Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 1007 Patton Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Patton Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 Patton Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Patton Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1007 Patton Creek Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1007 Patton Creek Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle
Hoover, AL 35226
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln
Hoover, AL 35022
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive
Hoover, AL 35216
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr
Hoover, AL 35216
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln
Hoover, AL 35216
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd
Hoover, AL 35216
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr
Hoover, AL 35244
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway
Hoover, AL 35244

Similar Pages

Hoover 1 BedroomsHoover 2 Bedrooms
Hoover Dog Friendly ApartmentsHoover Pet Friendly Places
Hoover Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Cullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, AL
Montevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity