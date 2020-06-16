All apartments in Foley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

17773 Lewis Smith Drive

17773 Lewis Smith Dr · (251) 967-1018
Location

17773 Lewis Smith Dr, Foley, AL 36535

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17773 Lewis Smith Drive · Avail. Jul 13

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1774 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
17773 Lewis Smith Drive Available 07/13/20 Home W/Community Pool! - This one year old Home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It is conveniently located close to beaches and shopping, but you may not want to leave! Enjoy the community pool, tennis/basketball courts, and even a covered grilling area. Smart home features include a programmable thermostat, door lock, and even a video doorbell. Spacious and open split floor plan.The master bath has dual sinks, a large garden tub, and separate shower. The large walk in closet is a must!

Directions: From HWY 59 in Foley, Turn left/West onto County Road 10, Turn right/South onto County Road 65, Take the 1st left/West onto County Road 16, Take the 2nd left onto Tallasee Blvd., Turn right onto Lewis Smith Dr., Home is on the left.

Minimum lease term is 12 months.This is a NON smoking home. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly, no more than two small breed pets under 35 lbs with a $500.00 pet deposit, NO cats.

**BEFORE you apply, please read. The following documents are required to process the application:
Copy of drivers license or Sheriffs picture ID
Last 2 pay stubs of each income source listed
If self employed, most current Schedule C tax return and proof of income
Each person over 18 to be living in the home must submit an application
Application fee(s) $40.00 per applicant

Applications will not be processed unless they are submitted in full.
These documents can be faxed to 1-888-455-4614 or emailed to Gwen@longtermrentalgroup.com. You can pay your application fee online under the "Tenant Resources" tab

***Upon approval of your application, a security deposit must be received in order to secure the property. This holding deposit will secure the property for no longer than 30 days. If a signed lease is not executed with a start date within the 30 days, the holding deposit will be forfeited.
Once the lease is signed, the holding deposit becomes the security deposit for the home.***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4963829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17773 Lewis Smith Drive have any available units?
17773 Lewis Smith Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17773 Lewis Smith Drive have?
Some of 17773 Lewis Smith Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17773 Lewis Smith Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17773 Lewis Smith Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17773 Lewis Smith Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17773 Lewis Smith Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17773 Lewis Smith Drive offer parking?
No, 17773 Lewis Smith Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17773 Lewis Smith Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17773 Lewis Smith Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17773 Lewis Smith Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17773 Lewis Smith Drive has a pool.
Does 17773 Lewis Smith Drive have accessible units?
No, 17773 Lewis Smith Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17773 Lewis Smith Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17773 Lewis Smith Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17773 Lewis Smith Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17773 Lewis Smith Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
