17773 Lewis Smith Drive Available 07/13/20 Home W/Community Pool! - This one year old Home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It is conveniently located close to beaches and shopping, but you may not want to leave! Enjoy the community pool, tennis/basketball courts, and even a covered grilling area. Smart home features include a programmable thermostat, door lock, and even a video doorbell. Spacious and open split floor plan.The master bath has dual sinks, a large garden tub, and separate shower. The large walk in closet is a must!



Directions: From HWY 59 in Foley, Turn left/West onto County Road 10, Turn right/South onto County Road 65, Take the 1st left/West onto County Road 16, Take the 2nd left onto Tallasee Blvd., Turn right onto Lewis Smith Dr., Home is on the left.



Minimum lease term is 12 months.This is a NON smoking home. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly, no more than two small breed pets under 35 lbs with a $500.00 pet deposit, NO cats.



**BEFORE you apply, please read. The following documents are required to process the application:

Copy of drivers license or Sheriffs picture ID

Last 2 pay stubs of each income source listed

If self employed, most current Schedule C tax return and proof of income

Each person over 18 to be living in the home must submit an application

Application fee(s) $40.00 per applicant



Applications will not be processed unless they are submitted in full.

These documents can be faxed to 1-888-455-4614 or emailed to Gwen@longtermrentalgroup.com. You can pay your application fee online under the "Tenant Resources" tab



***Upon approval of your application, a security deposit must be received in order to secure the property. This holding deposit will secure the property for no longer than 30 days. If a signed lease is not executed with a start date within the 30 days, the holding deposit will be forfeited.

Once the lease is signed, the holding deposit becomes the security deposit for the home.***



No Cats Allowed



